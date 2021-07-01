Body Found Near Bentsen State Park Identified

UPDATE (6/30): Authorities said the body of a woman found in Mission has been identified.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies said the victim is 34-year-old Glenda De Leon Molina of Guatmela.

The cause of her death was ruled as heat exhaustion.

The HCSO said her family and the Guatemalan consulate have been notified of her death.

It's unknown how long Molina had been in the U.S.

-----

MISSION - The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to identify a body.

The body of a female was found Sunday near Bentsen State Park in Mission.

Hidalgo County Sheriff's deputies, with the assistance of U.S. Border Patrol and Texas Parks and Wildlife, recovered the body.

Border Patrol has advised that the path where the body was found is closed to the public and is typically used by those crossing into the U.S. illegally.

A Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace judge pronounced the victim deceased,but an investigation showed no visible signs of foul play.

The female was wearing a black shirt, black pants, and brown Timberland brand trail shoes.

Autopsy results ruled the cause of death as heat exhaustion.

The female has no identification and sheriff's investigators are using fingerprints to help identify her.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to contact the Hidalgo County sheriff's criminal investigations division at 956-383-8114.