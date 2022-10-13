Body Found near Harlingen Nature Park

HARLINGEN – Investigators identified the body found Sunday near a nature park in Harlingen.

Officials say two people walking their dog spotted the body of a man under the Arroyo Bridge on the 1000 block of South Loop 499 near Hugh Ramsey Park.

The Harlingen Police Department identified the man Monday as Jose Manuel Vuittonet Jr. of Harlingen.

According to their report, a co-worker told police he last saw the 35-year-old last Wednesday, near the area where his body was found.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Watch the news clip above for more details.