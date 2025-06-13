A boil water notice remains in effect in Combes, this is also connected to the March storm.

"I do not feel safe removing it right now, until we're sure we eliminated all the problems," Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia said.

A sinkhole that formed shortly after the storm broke a water line.

City officials are now asking some customers to install a device that prevents well-water from mixing with city water.

"Some of them had it connected to their house, which was interfering with the connection directly interfering with the connection to our water system," Garcia said.

The mayor says people who use both well-water and city water should hire a certified plumber to install the hardware.

The city also needs to inspect the installment to make sure it was done right, then they can test the water.