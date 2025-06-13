Boil water notice remains in effect in Combes
Related Story
A boil water notice remains in effect in Combes, this is also connected to the March storm.
"I do not feel safe removing it right now, until we're sure we eliminated all the problems," Combes Mayor Silvestre Garcia said.
A sinkhole that formed shortly after the storm broke a water line.
City officials are now asking some customers to install a device that prevents well-water from mixing with city water.
RELATED STORY: Sinkhole in Combes complicates water, sewer line repair following March floods
"Some of them had it connected to their house, which was interfering with the connection directly interfering with the connection to our water system," Garcia said.
The mayor says people who use both well-water and city water should hire a certified plumber to install the hardware.
The city also needs to inspect the installment to make sure it was done right, then they can test the water.
News
News Video
-
Crews assessing storm damage in Hidalgo County
-
Grieving brother pleads for answers in death of Brownsville sailor found dead...
-
Alamo seeking community input on proposed projects
-
Police: Primera man dies from self-inflected gunshot wound after shooting ex-wife and...
-
South Texas mayors issue joint statement over ongoing immigration raids
Sports Video
-
UTRGV & baseball coach Derek Matlock agree to contract extension through 2030
-
UTRGV Football hosts Elementary Youth Camp
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos