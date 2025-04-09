Boil water recommendation in effect in Combes due to sinkhole

The city of Combes is recommending residents boil water until further noticed.

The Tuesday recommendation came after the city reported a major sinkhole at the intersection of Business 77 and Nita Street.

The sinkhole was caused by flooding in the area from the March 2025 severe thunderstorm.

This advisory applies solely to those using city water and does not pertain to residents who receive East Rio Hondo Water.

The city did not say by when the advisory would be lifted.

Those with any questions are urged to contact the Combes Water Department at 956-423-2714.