Bollywood in Brownsville to help raise funds for Ozanam Center

The city of Brownsville will be hosting an event to benefit the city's homeless shelter.

The event is called Bollywood in Brownsville and the money raised will go toward the Ozanam Center.

Brownsville District 2 Commissioner Linda Macias said she visited the shelter in November and noticed the shelter was in needs of funds.

She said the reason to host a Bollywood theme is because of the strong Indian community in the Rio Grande Valley.

"We wanted to do something that was fun and Bollywood, that's India's Hollywood. And so their music, traditional wear, their costumes, their colors, it's vibrant and that's something that we want to do for our community," Macias said.

She says there is no decision yet how the money will help the shelter, but hopes it will help improve the infrastructure.

The event will take place on Friday, April 19 at the Brownsville Events Center. The dress code will be formal or traditional, and food and music will be provided.

