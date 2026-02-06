Bond set at $2.7 million for suspected shooter in Mission kidnapping
The suspect who was hospitalized in connection with a Jan. 21 officer-involved shooting in Mission that stemmed from a kidnapping was charged Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the IBC Bank at 121 S. Shary Road, and injured a Mission police officer. A second suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jose Israel Garcia II, was arrested following the incident.
Garcia and the suspected shooter, identified as Christopher Jaime Cardenas, had kidnapped the victim and taken him to IBC Bank in an attempt to get him to withdraw $100,000 from his account, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.
Cardenas, identified in a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News as an “old friend” of the victim, was hospitalized after police said he opened fire on officers. Mission police officers returned fire and struck him multiple times.
On Wednesday, Cardenas was charged with three counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of cocaine, possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of a controlled substance (Xanax). His bond was set at $2,725,000. His bond was set at over $2.7 million.
Garcia was issued a $1 million bond on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery on Jan. 23.
