Bond set for UTRGV athletes charged in Edinburg hit-and-run crash

Three individuals were charged Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Edinburg that hospitalized a cyclist in serious condition, according to a news release.

The suspects were identified as UTRGV student athletes, according to the university.

Robert Brown was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury and failure to report a felony. His bond was set at $60,000.

Two men — Juan Taylor and Jaeden Servantez — were identified as the passengers in the vehicle Brown was driving that was involved in the hit-and-run crash, according to a news release.

Taylor and Servsantez were each charged with failure to report a felony. Bonds for both men were set at $10,000 each.

Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to the crash Tuesday shortly after 9 p.m. near 21st Avenue and University Drive.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gray Chevrolet Silverado, which fled the scene after the collision, according to police.

According to a news release, one of the three suspects contacted police and admitted to his role in the accident.

The three men cooperated with police in the investigation, the release added.

UTRGV Athletics released the following statement to Channel 5 News regarding the arrests:

"We are aware of the situation involving three of our student-athletes. We are in the process of gathering information and will take appropriate action if necessary. We will have no further comment at this time."