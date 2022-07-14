Booster engine testing ends in flames at SpaceX launch site

Booster engine testing at SpaceX's Boca Chica launch site ended in flames Monday afternoon.

Local residents say the explosion was felt on South Padre Island.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed via Twitter that he personally checked out the rocket, adding that the base of the vehicle seems to be okay.

The launch pad was shut down overnight for safety. Musk also stated he hopes to learn more about what happened on Tuesday.

In a report released last month, the Federal Aviation Administration said that the company will need to take some actions to reduce environmental impacts if they want to continue launching from Boca Chica.