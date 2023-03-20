Boy recovering after being run over by a truck at South Padre Island
Related Story
A four-year-old boy is recovering after being run over by a truck on South Padre Island on Saturday.
The Cameron County Park Ranger chief says it happened just a mile north of beach access 6.
The driver of a truck was going north when the boy darted out in its path, according to officials.
The boy was hit on the lower half of his body and was airlifted to Valley Baptist in Harlingen.
The park ranger chief says according to his parents, he had a small laceration to his liver.
News
A four-year-old boy is recovering after being run over by a truck on South Padre Island on Saturday. The... More >>
News Video
-
Dairy Queen offering free ice cream at certain locations in the Valley
-
Pump Patrol - March 20, 2023
-
Alamo man charged in fatal Motel 6 stabbing in McAllen
-
Teen arrested on murder charge in connection with Cameron Park shooting
-
Photographers Perspective: Capturing the beauty of South Padre Island