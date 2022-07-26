Boy recovering after being run over by a truck at South Padre Island

A four-year-old is recovering after being run over by a truck on South Padre Island Saturday.

The Cameron County Park Ranger Chief says it happened just a mile north of beach access 6.

The driver of a truck was going north when the boy darted out in its path, according to officials.

The boy was hit on the lower half of his body and was airlifted to Valley Baptist in Harlingen.

The park ranger chief says according to his parents, he had a small laceration to his liver.