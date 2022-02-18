Boys & Girls Club of San Benito temporarily closed after strong winds damage pavilion

Strong winds heavily damaged the roof of the Boys & Girls Club of San Benito pavilion, causing the club to close for the rest of the week.

At least one-third of the roof was severely damaged, according to the organization.

“We actually have crews on the ground right now removing the debris, stabilizing it and then doing a damage assessment to see what we're looking at, in terms of moving forward with repairs,” board President Liz Chavez said.

Because of the closure, buses will not be running to the club and all kids need to be picked up at their schools.

The closure also includes the cancellation of all basketball games and practices.

Watch the video above for the full story.