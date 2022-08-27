x

BP: Immigrants being Transporting Out of the Valley to Aid Surge

WESLACO – Border Patrol is flying immigrants caught in the Rio Grande Valley to other parts of the United States.

There will be three flights a week from the Valley to San Diego.

Border agents will only fly family units and up to 135 people at a time.

The interim Border Patrol sector chief in San Diego says the plan will help the “over-stretched staff” in the Valley.

They're also using buses to transport immigrants from the Valley to Laredo.

