Brownsville Homeowner with Leaky Roof Fights for Refund

BROWNSVILLE – A Brownsville man said he wants a refund after his leaky roof was not fixed.

For more than 30 years, homeowner Manuel Trujillo Jr. has taken pride in his home. He likes having people over to visit but is ashamed to do so now with his leaky ceiling.

In the last year, he noticed the leaking problem. He began reading through the paper on the lookout for a way to patch the leaks rather than replace the roof.

"We saw this ad, my wife and I talked about it a little bit and we're gonna save about $4,000. Let's see if it works," said Trujillo.

The ad was for something called a "smart silicone roof."

A company simply called "A.R." advertised its invention as being used on over 2,000 roofs in the Rio Grande Valley. The ad states the silicone roofing is guaranteed to work or it's free.

In July, Trujillo called to have the work done.

"Whenever they brought – I call it paint. Whenever they brought the paint over, the guy said he mixed it himself. He had brought out four silicone cans and that it was premixed," he added.

Trujillo said when the worker finished the job, he paid him $1,100 for the service. However, his roof still leaked during a storm shortly after.

Trujillo claims there were even new leaks. He called to complain.

"I said, 'What's going on? I mean you guarantee this and I got more leaks now in other places.' 'Oh, oh, oh, I got problems all over the place. I've got three or four homes that also been having this type of problem,'" said Trujillo.

Trujillo said A.R. sent a worker to fix the work, but the roof still leaked. He noted he called A.R. nine times to complain since then.

The rood still leaked during last week's storms. Trujillo said he no longer wants to have A.R. try to fix the problem.

"I'd like for this man to give me my money back and I'll go ahead and try to get somebody to fix the roof," he said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to A.R. However, after repeated attempts to contact them, we could not get a comment.

We even tried to stop by the address listed on the invoice but found no office for a roofing contractor.

Trujillo told CHANNEL 5 NEWS he is not surprised no one from A.R. answered our calls.

He added he knows he is unlikely to get his money back, but he is satisfied he is raising awareness of the business practices of this contractor.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS found out from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation that the state does not have any oversight of the roofing industry.

