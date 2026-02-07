x

Brownsville ISD superintendent announces retirement

By: Stefany Rosales

After nearly two years in the role, Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez announced he is retiring.

Chavez made the announcement during a Wednesday school board meeting. He said he will finish out his contract — which ends in June 2026 — before retiring.

Chavez said he is retiring because he wants to spend more time with family.

“I'm very happy that I got the opportunity to serve the community and serve the district. I think, if we look at the things that we've been about, it's about improving the work we do with our students,” Chavez said. 

The school board will be in charge of selecting a new superintendent.

Thursday, February 05 2026
