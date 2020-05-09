Brownsville mayor concerned only 1% of residents have tested for virus

BROWNSVILLE — Taking care of regular business, Brownsville city commissioners received an update this week on its coronavirus drive-thru testing facility.

As of Monday, the city had administered 1,258 tests, around 44% of residents who chose to participate.

With 152 confirmed cases in the city, 119 of which have received, a breakdown of the city’s cases is now easier to decipher.

Mayor Trey Mendez explained while the city is only showing 34 currently active cases, only 1,712 tests have been administered, which is a concern. He reminds residents only 1% of the population has been tested.

