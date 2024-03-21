Brownsville police investigate shooting of man shot twice in lower legs

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man hospitalized.

Police said they responded to a local hospital on Friday, March 15 in reference to a man who was shot twice in the lower legs.

The victim reported he had been shot outside city limits, prompting the Cameron County Sheriff's Office to conduct their own investigation.

Police said the victim gave a separate address, indicating the shooting actually took place on Minnesota Road and Bernal Drive.

It is still unknown what led to the shooting and the investigation is on going.