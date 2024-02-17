Brownsville police report increase in SUV thefts

The Brownsville Police Department says thieves are no longer just targeting GMC Sierra and Chevy Silverado trucks.

Thieves are now going after SUVs such as the GMC Acadia, Chevy Traverse and Chevy Trailblazer and Cadillac SUV.

These types of thefts are happening across the Rio Grande Valley, and police previously said the stolen trucks are being taken across the border to Mexico.

More than 14 SUVs have already been stolen since the beginning of February 2024, and police say 2019 to 2024 model years are at high risk.