Brownsville police searching for man accused of theft

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man accused of theft.

Police say the man was caught on a home surveillance video trying to steal a part from a vehicle. The incident happened on January 14.

The man was about to continue until he noticed there were people inside the house and found out he was there, police said.

Those with any information are asked to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.

Sunday, January 29 2023
