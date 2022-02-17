Brownsville police searching for woman accused of taking Dodge Challenger from Sunrise Mall

Detectives are searching for a woman accused of taking a vehicle from a mall in Brownsville, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police say on Dec. 29, 2021, 34-year-old Marlina Rodriguez "took a 2013 Dodge Challenger from Sunrise Mall."

Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to submit a tip at https://www.p3tips.com/community/index.htm, or call Brownsville police at 956-546-8477.