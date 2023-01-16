x

Brownsville police seeking public's help in locating missing man

EDITOR'S NOTE: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN UPDATED THROUGHOUT. 

UPDATE:

Eduardo Ramon Cuadra has been located and has been reunited with his family, according to Brownsville police. 

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Eduardo Ramon Cuadra was last seen Saturday at around 1:45 p.m. at the A&V Lopez Supermarket on the Southmost Boulevard.

Police say he is about five feet and five inches tall, and weighs 125 pounds.

Those with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.

