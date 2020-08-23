Brownsville Woman Concerned About Sinking Sidewalk Damaging Cars

BROWNSVILLE - A Brownsville woman is concerned about the sidewalk in front of her home.

She says it is sinking and causing problems for her car.

Sanjuana Cervantes says they've been dealing with this issue for almost 9 months.

She's tired of her cars hitting concrete everytime they back out of their driveway.

She says it keeps getting worse and it’s causing serious damage to the bottom of her cars.

Her husband built a ramp to try and lessen the impact but the sidewalk keeps sinking.

CHANNEL FIVE NEWS reached out to the city of Brownsville.

They're in charge of the sidewalk in front of Cervantes' home.

