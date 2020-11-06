Business as usual during spring break at South Padre Island amid virus concern

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – The spring break crowds are arriving and some people are concerned about the possibility that visitors could bring the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the Rio Grande Valley.

Students coming here from the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, the West Coast for several weeks.

There are no known cases in the Valley, but the number of COVID-19 cases around the country grows. The city of South Padre Island says it hasn't changed any plans. Spring break is still on.

"Our local South Padre Island Health Department has put out statements to us that say, make sure you have hand sanitizer. Make sure you tell the kids to wash your hands," says Clayton Brashear, business owner.

The close contact and the partying isn't going to get any more limited for now.

