Cameron County authorities to crackdown on THC cartridges during spring break

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND – South Padre Island is getting ready for spring break.

Luis Saenz, Cameron County district attorney, says authorities busted many spring breakers with THC oil last year. Officials will now target this heavily used drug.

THC is one of the main chemicals in marijuana that causes the "high” feeling.

In Texas, THC levels in products must be 0.3% or lower for it to be legal, but for some out-of-state spring breakers this is all news to them.

Some come from Michigan, a state where some types of marijuana use is allowed, but when visiting Texas, Saenz reminds people they will be criminally charged if they are caught with marijuana and the wrong amount of THC.

