Cameron County hosts meeting on water restrictions and reservoir levels

The calls to conserve water is growing as water levels at our reservoirs remain low.

Cities and public utilities around the Valley are already enforcing mandatory water restrictions.

Cameron County called a water conservation meeting with several cities and water districts Monday.

"It's upon everybody responsibility, both on a personal and a professional level," Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said. "Our businesses also, to do what they need to do to conserve that water, so that way it last as best we can."

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality of Rio Grande Water Master spoke to county, city and water district leaders about where the reservoir levels stand.

The water master says as of July 30, the U.S. combined storage is around 22%.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality says municipal users that receive their water from an irrigation district could be impacted if irrigation water were to be exhausted, facing higher transportation losses.

"Being in that position it is very critical for us to always be looking at the numbers at the reservoirs and being able to communicate with our customers about the need for conservation," Brownsville Public Utilities Board Communications and Public Relations Manager Ryan Greenfeld said.

Trevino says if they continue to see a lack of rainfall in their watershed, the county will be ready.

"There are some short term and some long range plans, and or projects, we can probably look into in either patterning up or assisting the particular entity trying to get state or federal money," Trevino said. "But that's a long process, but we want to make sure that we make ourselves available."

Most cities are sharing on their website and social media about their water conservation plan.

Brownsville PUB says they are bringing attention to this matter by also letting customers know through bill inserts about the different water restrictions they have in place.