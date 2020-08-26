Cameron County officials urge residents not to let guard down when coronavirus cases decline
Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviñor Jr. said Monday that although the number of COVID-19 cases is declining, Cameron County still ranks eighth in Texas for the total number of cases and fifth in Texas for the number of coronavirus-related deaths.
Treviño, who was joined at a news conference Monday by hospital officials, the county health authority and the county public health administrator, described the pandemic as a marathon that's far from over.
Manny Vela, the CEO of Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, said that although they have fewer than 100 coronavirus patients at the hospital, Cameron County shouldn't let its guard down.
