Cameron County Precinct 5 request $17M from state for drainage projects
Related Story
Cameron County Precinct 5 is working to get though a wishlist of drainage projects for the Harlingen area. Officials are asking the state for $17 million to help get that list done.
"It helps to, helps to maintain value of property," Assistant Manager for Cameron County District 5 Rolando Vela said.
They are teaming up with mayors of cities from within the precinct to have a louder voice. The Precinct 5 delegation plans to visit state lawmakers in Austin next week.
"No one can prevent flooding, but we can certainly lessen the severity," Vela said.
News
Cameron County Precinct 5 is working to get though a wishlist of drainage projects for the Harlingen area. Officials are... More >>
News Video
-
Inmates damage Old County Jail following disturbance
-
Edinburg man sentenced to 10 years probation in DWI crash that killed...
-
Los Fresnos police investigating after family dog found dead
-
Wednesday, March 8, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
-
Water management project underway in the Delta region