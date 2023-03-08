Cameron County Precinct 5 request $17M from state for drainage projects

Cameron County Precinct 5 is working to get though a wishlist of drainage projects for the Harlingen area. Officials are asking the state for $17 million to help get that list done.

"It helps to, helps to maintain value of property," Assistant Manager for Cameron County District 5 Rolando Vela said.

They are teaming up with mayors of cities from within the precinct to have a louder voice. The Precinct 5 delegation plans to visit state lawmakers in Austin next week.

"No one can prevent flooding, but we can certainly lessen the severity," Vela said.