Cameron County Precinct 5 request $17M from state for drainage projects

9 hours 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Saturday, February 11 2023 Feb 11, 2023 February 11, 2023 10:11 AM February 11, 2023 in News - Local

Cameron County Precinct 5 is working to get though a wishlist of drainage projects for the Harlingen area. Officials are asking the state for $17 million to help get that list done. 

"It helps to, helps to maintain value of property," Assistant Manager for Cameron County District 5 Rolando Vela said.

They are teaming up with mayors of cities from within the precinct to have a louder voice. The Precinct 5 delegation plans to visit state lawmakers in Austin next week.

"No one can prevent flooding, but we can certainly lessen the severity," Vela said.

