Cameron County judge, sheriff provide update on recent immigration enforcement activity

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño and Sheriff Manuel Treviño met with local federal agencies to receive a direct briefing on recent immigration enforcement activity in the area, according to a news release.

The news release said Judge Treviño confirmed with federal agencies that operations in Cameron County are "targeted and specific," and that federal agents have been focusing on "individuals who are already known and have final orders of removal or no legal status in the United States."

Actions taken are not "broad, sweeping, or random enforcement efforts, nor are they conducting rolling pickups at workplaces, schools, or local businesses," according to the news release.

"Our community deserves clarity," Judge Treviño, Jr. said. "Our federal partners have assured us that these operations are limited in scope and directed only at individuals already identified through existing processes. There is no indication of widespread or indiscriminate enforcement activity in Cameron County, nor do we expect such to occur."

Judge Treviño also emphasized the importance of maintaining calm and avoiding the spread of misinformation.

"I encourage our residents to rely on verified information and to remain focused on their daily routines. Cameron County will continue to communicate with our federal partners and ensure that accurate information is shared with the public," Judge Treviño said.

The county judge's office will continue to monitor the situation and provide any further updates.