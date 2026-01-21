‘It sends the wrong message:’ Brownsville expecting more ICE agents in the city

Immigration authorities told the Brownsville Police Department that they are increasing their presence in the city, according to city Mayor John Cowen.

According to Cowen, immigration authorities told police the increased federal presence is due to “low enforcement numbers.”

Cowen said an increase in Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the area would be counterproductive.

"There have been people that have been here for decades not causing issues; they're working. We are the 8th safest city in the United States. I think the aggressiveness, going into restaurants, and construction sites like this, I think it sends the wrong message,” Cowen said. “From an economic perspective, from a business perspective, it doesn't make sense to take people out that are following the rules that are good people."

Cowen said he plans to visit Washington, D.C. to lead a panel on immigration for the U.S. Conference of Mayors to discuss his perspective of the border and the approach federal agents are taking.

“I'm all about following the rules, I think it's very important but we have lots of past decades of a lack of enforcement,” Cowen said. “I think that's been kind of implicit, and all of a sudden you want to enforce it."

Cowen said he wants his community to stay informed and be calm. Cowen said he also plans to visit the White House and speak with the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Those with family members who have been detained by ICE are urged to contact the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations office in Harlingen at 956-389-2300, or 1-866-347-2423.

Watch the video above for the full story.