Case of Weapon Stolen from Alamo Police Dept. an ‘Inside Job’
ALAMO – An investigation into a cold case out of the Alamo Police Department has landed one their former police officers behind bars.
Alamo Chief Baudelio Castillo says the case was pushed under the rug for about five years.
After weeks of investigation, they discovered Jesus Angel Ramirez stole an AR-15 assault rifle from the department.
Ramirez, who worked as an Alamo police officer from 2008 to 2014, is accused of selling the weapon in Mexico.
Castillo says the investigation is not over and more arrests are expected in the case.
