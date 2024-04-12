CBP Arrests 21-Year-Old Driver after Foiled Drug Smuggling Attempt
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE – A Los Fresnos woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to smuggle in a cocaine load into Brownsville from Mexico.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge referred her vehicle for inspection.
After a closer look, CBP officers discovered seven packages containing more than 17 and a half pounds of cocaine.
The agency said the drugs had a street value of more than $135,000.
The 21-year-old driver was arrested and in Department of Homeland Security custody.
News
BROWNSVILLE – A Los Fresnos woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to smuggle in a cocaine load into Brownsville... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County developing plan to address projected water shortages
-
PSJA ISD theater company recognized by the Palm Awards
-
Consumer Reports: Save on home insurance
-
Firefighters working to extinguish large grass fire near Edinburg
-
TxDOT seeking public input on proposed road widening project in San Juan
Sports Video
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet
-
UTRGV introduces Kahil Fennell as new MBB Head Coach
-
Weslaco's Brandon Figueroa announces return to the ring
-
Former PSJA hits first collegiate HR, UTRGV takes series over UT Arlington
-
UIL Boys Soccer Regional Finals