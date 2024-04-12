CBP Arrests 21-Year-Old Driver after Foiled Drug Smuggling Attempt

BROWNSVILLE – A Los Fresnos woman is behind bars after allegedly trying to smuggle in a cocaine load into Brownsville from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Gateway International Bridge referred her vehicle for inspection.

After a closer look, CBP officers discovered seven packages containing more than 17 and a half pounds of cocaine.

The agency said the drugs had a street value of more than $135,000.

The 21-year-old driver was arrested and in Department of Homeland Security custody.