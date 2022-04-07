CBP Investigating Possible Suicide of Mexican National at Jail in Hidalgo County
LA VILLA – The feds are investigating the death of a Mexican national. The 42-year-old died at the East Hidalgo Detention Center on Saturday.
He was taken into custody Friday at the Hidalgo port of entry.
Customs and Border Protection officials say the man falsely claimed to be a U.S. citizen.
Authorities believe his cause of death is suicide.
CBP’s office of professional responsibility and the La Villa Police Department are investigating.
