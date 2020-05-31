Census 2020 field task operations to resume amid pandemic

Census 2020 field tasks were interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief of the Decennial Communications Coordination Office at the U.S. Census Bureau, Erika Becker-Medina, explains the pandemic has shifted people to mainly respond to the census online.

Over 60% of the nation’s households have responded, but Medina says Hidalgo County’s current response rate is only 42.8%.

The next phase will begin Aug. 11 – census employees will be knocking on doors to encourage those who have not responded yet.

For more information watch the video above.