Childcare Payment Assistance Available through Workforce Solutions

ALTON – A mother in Alton is concerned about balancing work and taking care of her family.

The single mother of three is a preschool caregiver and needs help providing for her family.

A few years back, Yesenia Bustamante was approved by a Workforce Solutions program, which she says pays about 90% of the daycare cost – she wants to know if the program is still available.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey reached out to Workforce Solutions in McAllen. A spokesperson says the agency offers childcare payment assistance.

"The state identified the Rio Grande Valley as an area in need for these services and we're having difficulty spreading the message that we offer childcare payment assistance. Because a lot of the times, people hear Workforce Solutions and they assume unemployment agency,” explains spokesperson Mike Gonzalez.

If you’re interested, you can call the agency at 956-687-1121 or click here for more information.

Watch the video above for the full story.