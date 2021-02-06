Circo Hermanos Vazquez set to reopen Friday

Circo Hermanos Vazquez is set to reopen on Friday in Donna. The COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions meant big changes for the family company.

2020 marked their 50th year in the business, but it was the first time they were forced to cancel a season.

Circo Hermanos Vazquez restored shows in Houston last year, but under very different circumstances: plexiglass was installed, guests were seated further away from each other and temperatures were checked frequently.

Alexa Vazquez, a Circo Hermanos Vazquez performer, said everything in the circus is sanitized and ready for visitors and employees, adding that performers will also be wearing masks.

