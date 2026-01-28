Cities of Hidalgo and Pharr working together on $600,000 road repaving project

Hidalgo residents said many parts of McColl Road had waist-deep water during the March 2025 floods.

The floodwaters loosened the asphalt in the road, and with growing traffic, the city said it was time to repave the road.

Starting on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, crews will repave McColl Road from Dicker Road to Military Highway thanks to an agreement between the cities of Hidalgo and Pharr.

Under the agreement, Pharr crews will repave the road, and the city of Hidalgo will provide the materials for the nearly $600,000 project.

Hidalgo City Manager Julian Gonzalez said phase one of the project will repave McColl Road between Dicker and Anaya roads.

Traffic on McColl Road will shift around lanes as crews work on adding new asphalt and manhole covers.

Gonzalez said the project is needed as the city continues to grow with new housing and businesses.

“We're expecting an influx of growth based on the amount of population and neighborhoods that are being built here,” Gonzalez said.

Hidalgo officials said working with Pharr is saving them at least 30% in costs.

