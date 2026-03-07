Veteran identified as pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run, Alamo police search for suspect vehicle

The Alamo Police Department is searching for a gray/silver Nissan Rogue believed to be involved in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a veteran.

Alamo police said 43-year-old Ismael Alemán was identified as the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday. Alemán was a respected veteran in the community who died at the scene from his injuries.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Frontage Road, near the Alamo Rec and RV Park.

The driver failed to stop and render aid, fleeing the scene immediately following the collision, according to Alamo police.

Police said investigators believe the Nissan Rouge should have noticeable damage to the front right bumper and a broken right-side passenger mirror.

Residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their surveillance footage from Friday between 3:15 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone who sees a Nissan Rogue matching the description or noticing the vehicle has recently undergone suspicious repairs to the front right side are urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454.