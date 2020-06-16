City Leaders in Falfurrias Looking to Solve Flooding Issues

FALFURRIAS – City leaders say drainage improvements in Falfurrias are in the works.

For a second time this year, heavy rains brought floodwaters to this small town along US 281. A resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS roads were impassible and they stayed that way for a couple of days.

KRGV’s Carolina Cruz spoke to Falfurrias City Manager David Flores about the issue.

“Now that we’ve had two significant flood events this year, the county is partnering with the city and we are looking at solutions,” he said.

He says that includes adding sensors and rerouting water that flows south through the area, but first, they have to find funding.

