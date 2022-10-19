City of McAllen Launches New App for Bus Routes
Related Story
MCALLEN – The city of McAllen launched a new app for bus routes in the area.
The Metro McAllen Mobile App gives an estimated time arrival for the routes.
The city hired a developer to create the app, which cost nearly $50,000.
The mayor says this will prevent people from waiting outside for long periods of time.
Watch the video for more information.
News
MCALLEN – The city of McAllen launched a new app for bus routes in the area. The Metro McAllen Mobile... More >>
News Video
-
BTX Fiber Broadband Project in Brownsville breaks ground
-
Financial assistance available for eligible residents in Mission
-
Aprueban reducción del 22% a clientes afectados por la empresa Brownsville PUB
-
City of Mission approves new electioneering regulations
-
Brownsville city commission votes to begin rolling back electric rates