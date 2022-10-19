x

City of McAllen Launches New App for Bus Routes

Related Story

MCALLEN – The city of McAllen launched a new app for bus routes in the area.

The Metro McAllen Mobile App gives an estimated time arrival for the routes.

The city hired a developer to create the app, which cost nearly $50,000.

The mayor says this will prevent people from waiting outside for long periods of time.

Watch the video for more information.  

News
City of McAllen Launches New App for...
City of McAllen Launches New App for Bus Routes
MCALLEN – The city of McAllen launched a new app for bus routes in the area. The Metro McAllen Mobile... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, May 30 2018 May 30, 2018 Wednesday, May 30, 2018 3:43:53 PM CDT May 30, 2018
Radar
7 Days