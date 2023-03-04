x

City of McAllen prepares summer programs for kids

The city of McAllen is already getting summer ready, and have even started hiring lifeguards for city swimming pools.

The city will also have other programs for kids to participate in that don't involve swimming.

"What our goal is, is to make sure that we have offerings for parents who maybe can't be at home with their kids like me," McAllen Parks and Recreation Deputy Director of Programs Carina Jimenez said. "We're offering the opportunities for places for children to enjoy their summer, have a healthy summer experience."

One of the programs the city will be offering includes kayak lessons. The programs are for children 2 to 17 years old. 

For more information on these summer programs, visit mcallenparks.net.

