City of Mission unveils new sign that promotes ‘locks of love’

A new attraction in the city of Mission’s Market Square was unveiled Thursday.

The sign allows people to place locks on it, similar to love lock bridges seen in popular tourist attractions.

“They get to put their locks on here,” Mission spokeswoman Kenia Gomez said. “It may be 50 years from now they come back, and their children get to see it. We know it's going to become a landmark — a tradition here in the city of Mission.”

The project was approved in 2021 and funded by Leadership Mission Class 38.

1 day ago Thursday, July 27 2023 Jul 27, 2023 Thursday, July 27, 2023 9:08:00 PM CDT July 27, 2023
