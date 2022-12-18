City of Pharr adding more security for Saturday posada

As the holiday festivities continue, the city of Pharr is preparing for their annual Christmas posada.

The Pharr Christmas Posada is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. by Pharr City Hall.

Several roads will be closed ahead of the posada, and the city is working with several different agencies to make sure safety stays a priority.

Those attending can expect to see several offices, two first aid locations, and medics on standby, as well as three ambulances in case of an emergency.

“That's our number one consideration going into this event, making sure safety is number one and that we can meet the public's expectation,” Pharr fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez said.

A list of road closures can be seen below.