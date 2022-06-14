Clima - 12 p.m.

Home
News
La Joya ISD assigning armed police officers to elementary schools
The La Joya Independent School District is making an effort to enhance safety and security on campuses — starting with the district's elementary schools. La...
Police in Texas fatally shoot armed man at youth day camp
DUNCANVILLE, Texas (AP) — Police shot and killed...
U.S. Department of Education delivers $1.5 Million in emergency funds to support Uvalde schools
The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 13, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the upper 90s
Saturday, June 11, 2022: Sunny and hot with feels like temperatures over 110
Friday, June 10, 2022: Breezy and hot with temperatures in the high 90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Nikki Rowe Warriors ready for state 7-on-7 run
PHARR, Texas -- Nikki Rowe Warriors went 4-0 at the Mission Sharyland Snake Pit Classic last weekend. That locked in a spot at the state...
Greyhounds prep for state 7-on-7 tournament
SAN BENITO, Texas -- San Benito Greyhounds qualified...
Santa Rosa Warriors qualify for state 7-on-7 tournament
SANTA ROSA, Texas -- The Santa Rosa Warriors...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - June 12
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 29, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
VIDEO: Longtime Channel 5 News Anchor Oscar Adame says goodbye to viewers
After 23 years at Channel 5 News, anchorman...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
La Entrevista: Pasión por la pintura y el arte
Este lunes en la entrevista está con nosotros Siria Carrasco, una artista quien se dedica a la pintura. Ella nos dice pinta rostros y paisaje...
Salud y Vida: Mes de la concientización sobre la migraña y el dolor de cabeza
De acuerdo con la fundación del dolor de...
Salud y Vida: la seguridad en el agua
Las piscinas y las playas son uno de...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Alerts
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
Clima - 12 p.m.
Share:
Radar
7 Days
News Video
FAA requires SpaceX to take 75 mitigation actions
La Joya ISD assigning armed police officers to elementary schools
Penitas mayor arrested on federal theft charges
Harlingen woman killed in rollover crash
PVAS rescue pets sent off to new shelters
Sports Video
Nikki Rowe Warriors ready for state 7-on-7 run
Greyhounds prep for state 7-on-7 tournament
Santa Rosa Warriors qualify for state 7-on-7
7 ON 7 PREVIEW PKG
Three Valley Teams Qualify for 7-on-7 State