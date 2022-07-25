CLIMA 5.2 10PM

Home
Brownsville police searching for missing teen
The Brownsville Police Department are seeking the public's help in locating a 19-year-old. Alyssa Gisselle Lopez went missing Sunday at approximately 2:00 p.m., according to...
Average gas prices in the Valley
Nationwide average gas prices is $4.36. Across...
Free health clinics around the RGV
Happening Friday and throughout the rest of the...
Weather
Saturday, July 23, 2022: Sunny and breezy with
July 22, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
July 21, 2022: Windy with temperatures in the triple digits
Sports
Vaqueros Ace Stevens Signs with NY Yankees
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens , who pitched for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball team from 2020-22, signed a...
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados is...
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- It's no secret...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Cuidando el planeta: cuidados ante olas de calor
Con las altas temperaturas del verano, hay cuidados que debemos tomar en cuenta para cuidar de nuestra salud, Jessica Suarez nos amplia.
Salud y Vida: Beneficios al donar sangre
De acuerdo con la cruz roja, cada dos...
Clinicas de salud gratuitas en el sur de Texas
La operación de preparación sanitaria de la frontera...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
CLIMA 5.2 10PM
Average gas prices in the Valley
Free health clinics around the RGV
Don-Wes flea market vendor looks back at business
Investigation underway after ATV crash near Mission leaves 2 people dead
Free health clinics taking place across the Valley next week
Stevens reflects after signing to NY Yankees as UDFA
Stevens Signs with Yankees
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
What It's Like Being A Coach's Kid
Julius Arredondo Goes From The Grid Iron to the Fair Way