Company Gains Access to Restore Power for Progreso Neighborhood after Denied by Landowner

PROGRESO – They got through the storm with little, if any, water damage, but several residents in Progreso have been without power for last three days.

Luciano Ayala, a resident, has a generator that has only enough power for his refrigerator, an A/C unit, a small fan and one light.

Ayala considers himself and his wife lucky to have the generator; he doesn’t know how others are managing.

He hasn’t received any answers from the power company as what is taking so long.

An AEP spokesperson says the reason power wasn’t on yet was because they weren’t allowed access by one of the property owners.

