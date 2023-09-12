x

Comunidad: ¡Conozcan a DD y Mars, las mascotas de la semana!

Maribel Orellana, oficial de control de Weslaco Animal Care Services, visita nuestros estudios para presentarnos a DD, la mascota de la semana. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

