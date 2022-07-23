CON MI GENTE: PSJA ISD Superintendent Retiring After 42 Years in Education Field

PHARR – He’s been considered an education innovator; he’s been asked to testify in both Washington, D.C. and Austin about his ideas in education.

Dr. Daniel King, the 12-year superintendent at Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District, is retiring after 42 years in education.

Before PSJA, he was superintendent at Hidalgo ISD, where he setup the first early college high school and brought the idea to PSJA with him.

Another idea was his attack on the student dropout rate.

On numerous weekends, he would send his administrators and staff into the neighborhoods, knocking on doors and talk to dropout students into returning to school.

