CON MI GENTE: Serda's Barber Shop

Serda’s Barber Shop has been in the city of Pharr for over 72 years.

Javier Serda, owner of Serda's Barber Shop said he took over when his father died and has been there since the beginning.

"I was born in that house and my brother, Angel, three of us were born behind the Barber shop,” Serda said. “It was when the doctors would come and deliver babies at home."

Serda said this barber shop has been in the same building and has had the same owners for over half a decade.

Watch the video for the full story.