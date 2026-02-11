Concerns grow over border wall impact on wildlife refuge in Alamo

A Rio Grande Valley group is doing what they can to save a wildlife preserve.

A plan released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the agency could build a border wall through the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge.

The group wants everyone to reach out to their lawmakers to add protections to the area in an upcoming federal funding bill.

Many families come to the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge near Alamo to take in the natural sights.

Misty Bustos and her family drove from Corpus Christi to visit.

"I really like the different trees, I like the wooded bridge they have here, I like all the diversity," Bustos said. "I made a whole little park ranger thing for my stepdaughter over there, so we can make it a fun adventure and just look at things."

After learning a border wall could be added, she worried what it would mean for nature.

"There's so many places already that have had diverse wildlife that they've come in, and they added things. They've taken things away, and all of that just goes away," Bustos said.

It's a concern shared by nearly 100 who gathered to support leaving the refuge alone.

Friends of the Wildlife Corridor Board Member Jim Chapman says if CBP builds a wall, it will cause massive problems.

"Any wildlife that couldn't fly or swim is basically going to be doomed because they can't get out; they won't be able to cross the river, won't be able to cross the levee; they struck right in between, and that's the area that floods," Chapman said.

A map on CBP's website shows funding has been approved for barrier construction in areas normally protected against border wall construction.

CBP says they consult with stakeholders throughout the planning and construction process to minimize impacts where physical barriers will be constructed.

Chapman says so far, he hasn't been able to find the information regarding where to submit public comment.

"Will there be a gate here? When it be open? When it be closed?" Chapman said.

The funding bill, known as the Big Beautiful Bill Act, has no language protecting the wildlife refuge.

Chapman and the group want people to know if they want to protect the refuge, they need to reach out to their lawmakers.

He says lawmakers can bring back the language to the 2026 Appropriations Bill that would add protections for the refuge back.

Other families who attended the gathering say everyone needs to see you can stand up for what you believe is right.

Approval on the funding bill is scheduled for Friday.

Watch the video above for the full story.