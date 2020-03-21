Congressman Vicente Gonzalez under self-quarantine as precaution

MCALLEN – A Rio Grande Valley congressman released a statement saying he will self-quarantine after learning he had been in contact with a colleague in Washington, D.C. who tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said in the statement:

“Last week, I was in close contact with a colleague who on Wednesday evening tested positive for COVID-19. I have decided to voluntarily self-quarantine until Wednesday, March 25, 2020. I remain asymptomatic and in good health.

I have alerted House leadership and am awaiting guidance from the Office of Attending Physician.

Out of an abundance of absolute caution, the Washington, D.C., and district staff and I are self-monitoring and maintaining social distancing practices by working remotely to serve the 15th District of Texas. Neither I, my family nor my staff, are experiencing any symptoms at this time.

I encourage all in this country to heed advice from health experts regarding social distancing and if they have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, to do the right thing and self-quarantine for 14 days.

I will make additional statements as needed.”